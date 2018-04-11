More Queenslanders are getting HPV vaccinations

GOOD NEWS: The number of teenage girls and boys fully vaccinated against HPV is rising.

GOOD NEWS: The number of teenage girls and boys fully vaccinated against HPV is rising. Contributed

MORE young Queensland women and men are being fully vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) - helping to save lives and prevent cases of cervical cancer.

New figures released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show that 77.6 per cent of 15-year-old girls and 70.8 per cent of 15-year-old boys in Queensland completed the full vaccination in 2015-16.

This was up from 76.7 per cent of girls in 2014-15, and 67.7 per cent of boys.

Cancer Council Queensland chief executive officer Chris McMillan welcomed the news, saying immunisation against HPV was crucial to helping prevent a range of cancers, including cervical cancer.

"Immunisation rates are rising which is very promising, but there is still a way to go to protect the next generation,” Ms McMillan said.

"Queensland rates still sit below the national average of 80.1 per cent for girls, and 74.1 per cent for boys - with around one in five still not vaccinated against HPV.

"With the recent renewal of the HPV vaccine, we urge more young men and women to complete the full immunisation to save lives.”

The Gardasil 9 vaccination is most effective if administered before a young person becomes sexually active. Those eligible can also receive the vaccination through their GP.

"Gardasil 9 protects against nine HPV types which cause around 90 per cent of cervical cancers in women, and 95 per cent of all HPV-related cancers in men (including cancers of the anus, mouth and throat),” Ms McMillan said.

"We need to ensure the number of eligible teenagers receiving the full course of Gardasil continues to rise.

"Parents should check in with their child and ensure all two doses of the vaccine have been administered for best protection against HPV-related cancer and disease.”

Women aged over 25 are still advised to take part in the National Cervical Screening Program,

even if they are fully vaccinated.

For more information about the HPV vaccine, visit Cancer Council's website at www.hpvvaccine.org.au.