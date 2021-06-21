More police to Ipswich amid crime concerns

Seven new Queensland Police recruits will serve the Ipswich community.

A handful of new Queensland Police recruits will soon be deployed to help watch over the Ipswich community.

It comes as Queensland Government appears to make good on its promise to deliver a minimum 150 new officers to the southern police region over the next five years to combat an apparent youth crime crisis.

Two officers will each be stationed at Ipswich, Springfield and Yamanto while Goodna will reportedly receive one addition.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said more officers were expected to make their way to the booming region in coming years under the Palaszczuk Government’s recent policing boost.

Two new Queensland Police recruits will each be stationed at Ipswich, Springfield and Yamanto while Goodna will receive one new addition. Picture: Richard Walker

“That commitment is part the biggest boost to policing in 30 years that will see an upgraded police station delivered at Rosewood and 2,025 extra police personnel deployed across Queensland by 2025,” he said.

The state government says the recruits, who graduated from the Oxley Police Academy on June 18, will be supported on the job with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities.

“They are the first to graduate with QLiTE devices, the tablets used by police to enable them to perform checks in the field and issue on-the-spot infringements,” Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said.

“We are also supporting police with new facilities, including our commitment to build a new station in Ripley.”

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen says the new recruits will be supported by state-of-the-art equipment. Picture: Lachie Millard

The new police will likely help ease some of the mounting pressure on officers who currently serve the Ipswich district amid concerning rates of criminal activity.

According to Queensland Police data, almost 300 incidents of unlawful entry were reported across Ipswich in the past three months.

Meanwhile, Redbank Plains previously claimed the highly undesirable title of Ipswich’s worst suburb for crime for 2021.

Police data revealed that 413 acts of crime had occurred in the suburb between January and March this year – an average of about five per day.

The recruits will likely help ease some of the pressure on officers who currently serve the Ipswich district. Picture: Richard Walker

Member for Bundamba Lance McCallum and Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard congratulated the new recruits on their success.

“Our region will benefit from these new recruits who will be dedicated to keeping our community safe,” Mr McCallum said.

“I would like to especially congratulate and welcome the seven new police officers heading to our region,” Ms Howard added.

“They will provide further support to the great community safety work police in Ipswich do every day.”

