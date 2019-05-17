Menu
Police recruits graduating from Oxley Police Academy.
More police to hit the beat in Ipswich

17th May 2019 9:00 AM
SEVEN first-year constables will be stationed in the Ipswich district after graduating the Queensland Police Service Academy at Oxley.

The seven constables were welcomed by Commissioner Ian Stewart as part of a class of 75 graduates.

Graduating as First Year Constables, the new officers have completed 25 weeks of intensive training, preparing them for their new roles serving the community.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said police performed a vital role in the maintenance of law and order and public safety.

"Each has sworn they will maintain integrity, professionalism and accountability when serving and protecting the people of Queensland,” he said.

"Queenslanders should feel confident these standards will be met.

"They will help to create a safe environment for residents and visitors, working in partnership with their communities and other government agencies around Queensland.”

Karana Downs, Springfield and Yamanto stations will each get one officer while Goodna and Yamanto will get two new first year constables.

The graduation was the last for Queensland Police Commissioner Ian Stewart, who retires on July 7.

