More places to recycle cans for cash

GIVING BACK: Gary Garland and Amy McNab at the Salvo's Family Store in Bundamba which is processing more than 50,000 items a day Darren Hallesy

IF THE queues at your local recycling centre over the Christmas period have driven you mad, there are many alternatives around the Ipswich region, along with a chance to do some good for the community.

While Ipswich's most popular recycling spot remains the Tomra Recycling Centre in West Ipswich, there are many alternatives which can help.

The Salvation Army and St Vinnies are two charities that have put their hands up to take your recyclables, and by donating the refunds or simply using their facilities, you'll not only save a lot of time, but will be supporting Queenslanders in need.

Vinnies has partnered with recycling specialist Return-It, which encourages the community to efficiently recycle eligible containers to process their 10c refund from kiosks inside Vinnies shops.

"Using these Express Drop Offs, customers can ensure their recyclable containers get recycled and not end up in our waterways or in landfill," Vinnies Queensland Western Diocese Executive Officer Liz Ward said.

"For every eligible container dropped off, the customer will receive 10 cents, which can be transferred to their own account, or donated to Vinnies.

"Even when the customer keeps the 10c for themselves, returning the containers via our shops helps us help people in need."

Return-It Express units are available at 18 Vinnies stores across Queensland including Boonah, Ipswich, Rosewood, Gatton and Toowoomba.

Similarly, the Salvation Army has got behind the scheme with their stores across the state, and the Salvos Family Store at Brisbane Street, Bundamba will take your recyclables, then process your refund, or you can just donate them.

It is open 8.30 to 4.30 weekdays, and 8am to 4pm on Saturdays. Currently the centre is proving a massive hit, with trucks picking up recyclables daily, and on average around 50,000 items a day being dropped off.

If you do choose to donate this way, Salvos and Vinnies get a bonus processing fee on each item, meaning that money goes direct to the charity.

The store at Bundamba is often busy, and like all charities, more volunteers than ever are needed, so if you have some spare time, feel free to give them a call.

Alternatively, if you live on the other side of Ipswich you can drop off your cans at the Salvos in Yamanto on Warwick Road. Once there you enter your scheme ID to get the money to you, or you can use the Salvos ID on display to donate the refund to the Salvation Army. To register visit www.returnit.com.au.

Also at Redbank Plaza, you'll find an Envirobank deposit centre, near Ultratune. For more information visit www.envirobank.com.au