PROTEST: About 20 anti-meat activists from Aussie Farms broke into the Carey Brother Abattoir at Yangan on Monday morning.
Opinion

More peace, less protests: Angry activism not the answer

Ashley Carter
by
9th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

OPINION:

THE seemingly never-ending divide between vegans and meat-eaters has been made worse in the past week after a number of "peaceful protests".

Animal activists stormed Queensland farms, shut down Melbourne's CBD and the debate on social media has become more hostile than ever.

As a vegan of several years, I would like to apologise on behalf of activists who judge others. This negative approach only makes veganism seem more "cult-like" and pushes people further apart.

Don't get me wrong, I understand where the activists' passion comes from. I know the feeling of wanting to change the behaviour of others and to save as many living beings as possible.

But in my experience, people will never listen when you're pushing something down their throats.

 

More than 100 animal activists invaded Lemontree feedlot and dairy at Millmerran on Queensland's Darling Downs.
If I went around telling my colleagues, friends and family that "meat is murder" and they were ruining the planet by eating animal products, I'd be a lonely, angry woman.

Instead, I choose not to judge those around me for doing something I did my whole life.

Veganism to me is showing compassion for everyone and everything. As much as I would like to see more people adopting a plant-based diet, I know not everyone will choose to do so.

No one has the right to judge someone over how they live their life. We're all human and we're all doing the best we can with what we've got.

Let's forget about shaming and shouting at people to put down the steak knife and let's just focus on being out best self. To me, that's the only way forward.

