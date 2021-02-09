More Payne the NRL didn't need

LETTER TO THE EDITOR



It's not his first rodeo! NRL talent, Payne Haas has brought disrepute to the NRL yet again!

He's 21 and considered by his coach to be still learning how to act.

This is not a child, but an adult, so his bad behaviour cannot be discounted.

"Something is rotten in the state of Denmark" [Shakespeare: "Hamlet"]



There is something deeply disturbing when young talented footballers are intoxicated and charged out of hours for anti-social behaviour, while their on-field performance is praised.



It is difficult for fans who revere and idolise their sports stars, to comprehend their idols are humans who err.

But our drinking culture which is typically Australian and is socially linked overtly or covertly to sports, is not to blame for this star's fall from grace, yet again.

It is his personal choice to drink off the field and become aggressive to those maintaining law and order.

But outside his sports, he represents his family, his religion, himself and his morals and ethics. He believes this is not the real him. This drunk and aggressive person is an addict and needs to steer clear of alcohol.



It is the downfall of many young talented sporting stars. We have seen it all before in such talented footballers.

A three-match ban and $50K fine is hardly enough a deterrent for communities exposed to such drunken behaviours daily.

A lifetime ban commensurate with all the pain, disgrace and suffering he inflicted on others, would send a more unmistakable message.

E Rowe

Marcoola