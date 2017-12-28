Men turning to surgery for beach bods

Ghulam Musa Zadah, Mehdi Heidari and Ali Sharifi, all 24, at the Southbank pools. Picture: AAP/John Gass

Ghulam Musa Zadah, Mehdi Heidari and Ali Sharifi, all 24, at the Southbank pools. Picture: AAP/John Gass

THE desire for a better beach body has seen men rush to cosmetic surgeons for tummy sculpting.

"Since spring men have been preparing for the summer days in their togs and there has been a surge in core sculpting where the fat cells are frozen around the abdomen," said Dr Jayson Oates, medical director and principal surgeon at Calibre Clinic.

Mehdi Heidari plans to stay in shape the traditional way — by eating well and staying active. Picture: AAP/John Gass

"Men have ingrained body insecurities just like women and they feel society's pressure to look a certain way. They can carry inherent concerns about their body and their masculinity."

Dr Oates is the former president of the Australasian Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery.

If fat is "grabbable", then there is help at hand. Love handles, belt hangovers or man boobs can all be trimmed to demand.

"Fathers are among those wanting to look good. They don't like the kids telling them they have a dad bod," Dr Oates said.

Shaun Huntington, centre, likes to set a good example for his daughters Aria, 2, and Mia, 6, by keeping fit. Picture: AAP/John Gass

The surgeon says the demand for what he calls "poolside packages" has soared. The non-surgical procedure allows dermal fillers to plump up men's privates to help fill out their budgie smugglers. He equates the trend to women filling out their bikini tops.

"Attitudes to cosmetic enhancement have shifted. When men feel more comfortable in their appearance, this can also translate through to more confidence in other areas of life. Gym workouts can only do so much."

The latest 2017 figures from the Cosmetic Physicians College of Australasia indicate an increase in men undergoing both non-surgical and surgical procedures. Almost 75 per cent of Australian men now think it is acceptable to have anti-ageing treatments.

Mehdi Heidari, 24, was happy to pull on his togs and have fun at Southbank Parklands pool. He says he plans to stay in shape the traditional way - by eating well and staying active.

Shaun Huntington, 29, likes to set a good example for his daughters Aria and Mia by keeping fit.

"I can't see that I would ever turn to any kind of cosmetic procedure. I go to the gym five times a week and hope I can continue keeping in shape that way," Mr Huntington said.

Men's top-to-toe choices

• Hair transplants

• Rhinoplasty

• Eyelid surgery

• Wrinkle treatments

• Phallic dermal fillers

• Body contouring