More low-cost mental health services

USQ student Sally Cripps is joined by Nathan Beel and Dr Carol du Plessis in the new counselling room. USQ Photography

DUE to growing demand for low-cost counselling services in the Ipswich region, USQ Ipswich's Psychology and Counselling Clinic has opened a new counselling room.

With a focus on providing training opportunities for students, the new space enables the clinic to expand its low-cost services including individual counselling, couples therapy and support for a range of mental health issues, such as depression, anxiety and grief.

USQ Counselling discipline coordinator Nathan Beel said the addition of the counselling room, which was designed with parents in mind, has helped reduce the waiting list for counselling and increased the clinic's capacity to see clients.

"USQ is committed to developing initiatives that strengthen communities, including here in Ipswich where improving access to quality mental health and counselling services is vital,” Mr Beel said.

"We've seen a high demand of people seeking professional support and therapy for a range of needs since the clinic opened in 2015.

"By adding a specialised counselling room, we are now able to help more people and families who are experiencing emotional difficulties that affect their quality of life and relationships.”

Counselling students coming to the end of their undergraduate or postgraduate studies will also benefit, thanks to the opportunity to put their skills and knowledge into practice under the expert supervision of accredited and highly experienced counselling practitioners.

USQ Ipswich student Sally Cripps is in her final year of a Bachelor of Human Services (Counselling) and works as an intern two days a week at the clinic.

Ms Cripps said the opportunity to work with real clients in a clinical setting has given her the experience, skills and confidence she needs to be work-ready.

"This is a wonderful platform for me to further develop and apply my skills in a professional context, while helping people find ways to cope in difficult situations,” she said.

"Being able to receive constructive feedback on my abilities directly from lecturers who have guided and supported me throughout my learning journey is a great extension of the learning that USQ provides.”

Operated by the School of Psychology and Counselling, the USQ Psychology and Counselling Clinic offers a broad range of affordable services and complements the wide range of other services in Ipswich and West Moreton.

For more information on the services available, visit www.usq.edu.au/psychology-clinic or phone 3812 6163.