Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nutritionist Caroline Toner with client Greg Tomlin.
Nutritionist Caroline Toner with client Greg Tomlin. Cordell Richardson
News

More junk food, more cancer says study

Rhiannon Keyte
by
21st Sep 2018 2:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH nutritionist has called for locals to ditch junk food as one of the largest ever nutrition studies confirms eating low-nutrient foods increases the risk of developing cancer.

The EPIC study examined the eating habits of 471,495 adults from 10 European countries with 49,794 newly diagnosed cancer cases.

Researchers analysed the choices consumers made based on a food-labelling system similar to the Australian Health Star Rating.

It was found participants eating 'low star' diets high in sugar, saturated fats and added salt had a greater overall risk of developing cancer.

The results come as no surprise to Wild Berry Nutrition's Caroline Toner, who says that the study reinforces previous evidence that eating a diet laden with highly processed foods can lead to adverse health outcomes.

"These foods have very little or no nutritional value and are lacking in fibre,” she said.

Clients Greg and Helen Tomlin say that since they cut out processed foods like cheese and started focusing on whole foods at every meal, Helen's coeliac symptoms are under control and Greg has stopped needing to use antacids and pain medication.

"It's been fantastic for me, my energy levels have gone through the roof,” Mrs Tomlin said.

Ms Toner's advice for avoiding the harm caused by processed and refined foods includes steering clear of foods that come in a bag or a box and eating predominantly fresh whole-foods.

"In other words just eat real foods,” she said.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Risque glamour on menu as burlesque comes to Ipswich

    premium_icon Risque glamour on menu as burlesque comes to Ipswich

    Entertainment Burlesque dancers will soon begin entertaining patrons at a popular Ipswich restaurant and bar up to four nights a week

    Trekker turns off his camera after months of mapping Ipswich

    premium_icon Trekker turns off his camera after months of mapping Ipswich

    Council News The boffins from Google returned to collect their camera

    • 21st Sep 2018 2:49 PM
    Jail after too many wasted chances

    premium_icon Jail after too many wasted chances

    News Woman told she poses too high a risk of breaching bail

    Man watches in horror as bull tramples, kills father

    Man watches in horror as bull tramples, kills father

    News Man charged by bull on Scenic Rim property

    Local Partners