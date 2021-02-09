MORE JOBS: Workforce set to double at new factory site

Economic and Industry Development Chair Cr Nicole Jonic, Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding present MaxiTRANS CEO Dean Jenkins with a plague at the official opening of the MaxiTRANS facility at Carole Park.

UP TO 70 new jobs are set to be delivered to Ipswich residents in coming years following the relocation of a major manufacturer to Carole Park.

Semi-trailer producer MaxiTRANS on Tuesday confirmed its headquarters had moved from its former site at Richlands to Silica St in a bid to expands its network.

Managing Director and CEO Dean Jenkins said the new facility provided an ongoing opportunity to further benefit the company and its surrounding community.

It comes following the creation of 64 local jobs amid construction of the new facility.

Its local workforce is now expected to almost double with the introduction of 70 new jobs over the next five years as result of the expansion.

“Our existing facility in Richlands predominantly made bulk transport trailers,” Mr Jenkins said.

“We have a new facility that will give us more scope and flexibility to expand our Australian manufacturing capability, as well as further bolster our aftersales support here in Queensland.”

The 14,300 sqm facility will also add to the company’s current sizeable footprint across metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Mayor Teresa Harding welcomed the relocation, saying MaxiTRANS had made the right choice in joining the city’s booming manufacturing hub.

Ipswich’s manufacturing sector reportedly generates $2.3 billion in exports for the city’s economy and $1.3 billion annually in local consumption.

“Logistics, defence and manufacturing will continue to play an important role in our city’s economy, through and beyond the pandemic recovery,” Cr Harding said.

“Ipswich welcomes State Government investment in Queensland’s fastest growing city.”

COMMITMENT: Deputy Premier of Queensland Steven Miles says State Government is keen to support the growth of manufacturers in order to create more work.

Economic and Industry Development Chair Councillor Nicole Jonic said MaxiTRANS had moved into a world-class facility.

She said it meant more jobs for Ipswich workers and broad economic growth.

“It is also presents opportunities for educators, such as TAFE, to work with MaxiTRANS to provide specialised skills development programs,” Cr Jonic said.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the State Government was focused on supporting the growth of manufacturing businesses in order to create more work.

