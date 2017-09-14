More jobs up for grabs

Be an early bird for burger shop jobs

AMERICAN chain Carl's Jnr Burger will open two new locations in Ipswich which will create 60 jobs for the region.

While the chain store is yet to advertise for employees, new businesses get the ball rolling well and truly before they open.

So make sure you keep an eye out on the Carl's Jnr Burger Australian website to see what opportunities will be available to you as the businesses are constructed and move closer to being opened. http://www.carlsjr.com.au

Foundry labourer

A person is required for a full time position at Carole Park. No experience required for Monday to Friday Phone 07 32711544.

Taxi driver

Ipswich taxi driver positions are available for full-time and part-time roles.

Weekend and week courses starting now. Phone 3281 2997 to book.