Business

Jobs in question in steel site closure

Lachlan Mcivor
27th Jul 2020 12:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANUFACTURING company InfraBuild is shutting down its Ipswich site.

The QT can confirm InfraBuild Construction Solutions at Bundamba will be closing.

Previously known as LIBERTY OneSteel, InfraBuild employs more than 5000 people at about 200 sites across Australia in recycling, construction supply and steel and wire manufacturing arms.

The business was established more than 100 years ago.

InfraBuild supplies steel long products for the construction of steel-framed buildings, buildings framed in concrete and large infrastructure projects.

InfraBuild has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME

