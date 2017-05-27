More jail time for attacks on health workers: Readers

CRACKDOWN: Anyone who assaults a nurse, doctor or paramedic will spend a week in jail under new laws proposed by the state LNP.

ANYONE who assaults a nurse, doctor, or paramedic will spend a week in jail, under new laws proposed by the Queensland LNP.

The mandatory sentence is part of a new policy announced by Opposition Leader Tim Nicholls.

In the first four months of this year 176 ambulance officers alone have been assaulted across Queensland.

Statistic from Paramedics Australia show physical attacks across the state have increased by almost 20 compared to five years ago.

Under the policy, to be introduced if the LNP wins at the next election due before May 5 next year, there will be no wiggle room.

Those found guilty of assault will spend a minimum of seven days behind bars with the tough stance intended to deter people from committing the assault, a trend that has marked the introduction of similar legislation in other states.

"This is about sending a strong and clear message to the community - if you assault our frontline emergency services workers, you will be jailed,” Mr Nicholls said.

What do you think about this? Fair enough or going too far? Here's what you said on Facebook...

Patricia Carpenter - "One week! Pfft, totally inadequate. If they assault these people they should at the minimum six months.”

Ramon Mugica - "A week! It's time for zero tolerance if this scourge of society is to be brought under control. Mandatory 12 months minimum sentence.”

Natalie Shooter - "A week for verbal and it should go up from there. We have a duty of care to help these idiots. It's about bloody time.”

Thea Kitchener - "It's a start anyway...will believe it when it's enforced each and every time.”

Melinda Davey - "Finally! I believe every ambo should also have a police officer on duty for their safety.”

Leanne Davis - "Assault on any human, straight up 12 months. Then they will start to think before they act!”

Tamara Donlen - "It should happen! Although not as part of some electoral promise. A matter this important should not be left to politicians.”

Daytura Clinton - "A week! What a joke. The court system is what lets everyone down. Might as well just slap them on the wrist after they have assaulted someone and say don't do it again.”

Sharon Lee Lazarus - "Got that wrong, they should spend four months in jail, straight. But if it is really bad then 12 months to three years in jail.”

Danielle Gould - "This should not even be discussed. It should've been in place donkey years ago. You assault police you go to jail, so why isn't it the same for the nurses etc? All they are doing is saving lives.”