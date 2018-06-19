More jail time for woman's girlfriend after 'vicious attack'

A WOMAN who helped her girlfriend in an Anzac Day home invasion where a female was beaten with timber and a baseball bat will stay in jail for a few more months.

Kaylee Peta Bond, 32, pleaded guilty in the District Court at Ipswich to assault causing bodily harm when armed and in company; entering a dwelling at night with intent by break causing damage; and receiving tainted property.

The Crown case detailed how Bond's partner Rebecca Reynolds, 34, was the organiser of the attack on the woman at 1am in Churchill on April 25, 2017.

Reynolds was sentenced in April to two and a half years jail, immediately suspended for four years after already spending 12 months in custody.

Crown prosecutor Caitlin Thompson said the home invasion took place because Reynolds believed her children had been threatened on Facebook.

At the time Bond was on parole and probation for other matters.

The female victim had seen a security light come on at 1am and saw a masked man dash across her lawn.

Then some glass on a back door was smashed and she heard a male friend staying at the house yell for her to run.

As she ran outside past a masked man she was struck from behind by fists.

The woman lay over her dog to protect him and was hit with a bat and piece of timber.

She also saw Bond with her hands strapped.

Ms Thompson said police found the injured woman at 1.30am on the bathroom floor screaming.

She suffered lacerations and bruises.

Police found Reynolds and Bond and others soon after with a car that had a flat tyre. A metal pole and a length of timber was found inside.

Ms Thompson said although Reynolds was the instigator, Bond's involvement was more serious as she tried to grab the woman after the others stopped.

She also had a more serious criminal history.

"It was a vicious attack on a woman at night by a group," Ms Thompson said.

"She tried to prevent her escaping and she kicked her."

Defence barrister Rob Carroll said it was obviously a very swift incident, saying that these things (violence) were taking place over a few seconds.

He said the matter began over a text message that caused "Ms Reynolds to go wild and she went to sort things out".

Ms Reynolds stated that Bond tried to deter her by breaking the car key but "she accompanied her lover, her partner and that's what happened".

He said Bond had an unfortunate background and began using heroin as a child.

Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC noted that Bond had her hands strapped that night and gave the woman a kick while on the ground.

He said Bond had been on a suspended five-year sentence for drug trafficking and previously received a three-year sentence for an unrelated home invasion.

"It is quite a vicious attack on a woman but fortunately her injuries were quite minor," he said.

"You didn't really cooperate with police, while Ms Reynolds did.

"I accept you are remorseful and have taken positive steps to address your addiction."

Judge Horneman-Wren said there was an aspect of vigilantism to the offending where a person's home was invaded at night.

With her time already spent in jail considered, Bond was convicted and sentenced to two years and 10 months jail, a two-year sentence, and a six-month term - all to be served concurrently.

Bond was given immediate eligibility to begin her application for parole, a process that can take months. Her breach of a suspended sentence will go before the Supreme Court.