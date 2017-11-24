More help is needed for appeal

Help the 50 families left in the QT Adopt-A-Family Appeal

WE'RE calling on 50 new heroes to join our annual Adopt-A-Family Appeal.

Already readers like you have helped more than 200 struggling families to have a better Christmas this year.

Now the remaining families on the Adopt-A-Family Appeal list need you to help them enjoy the festive season.

Help spread the joy on Christmas Day, the family you choose could open a hamper full of much needed essentials, thoughtful presents and other treats that they otherwise would never have received.

Around 50 singles, families and couples are still hoping to receive a hamper this year.

Giving something back to the community by helping another family might take up a little bit of your time but will be well worth it.

The families in our Adopt-A-Family Appeal are real battlers that will struggle to put a family meal on the table and presents under the tree and that is why your donations mean so much.

Hampers can include general items like toilet paper, soap, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo and baby needs.

Food staples like long-life milk, noodles, tinned fruit and veg, custard and biscuits would be appreciated.

Or you could do something a little more special with Christmas treats like puddings, lollies and chocolate.

Presents are optional and welcome, however alcoholic or gambling gifts are not permitted.

The Queensland Times has partnered with a number of agencies for more than 30 years and over the years have helped thousands of Ipswich families in need at this time of year.

This year we hope to get a hamper for every family, couple and single on the list but we need your help to get there.

All you have to do is pick a family, couple or single, sign up to the appeal and provide a food hamper for your adopted family.

Some families are big and some are small, some of the people on the list are singles, it's really up to you to help however you can.

You might want to pick a large family with four children, or your budget might only be able to help a couple.

Maybe you could partner with family and friends to get a hamper together, however you want to do it, make sure you sign up soon as the appeal closes on December 1.