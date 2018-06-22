Menu
Member for Wright Scott Buchholz talks with farmer Ross McInnes. The Coalition Government has released more funding for the Southern Queensland Rural Financial Counselling Service.
More funding to support struggling Scenic Rim farmers

by Ashleigh Howarth
22nd Jun 2018 11:33 AM

FARMERS across the Scenic Rim in financial hardship or drought will benefit from funding allocated by the Federal Government to deliver the Southern Queensland Rural Financial Counselling Service (RFCS).

The government allocated $1,488,727 which will ensure the service is continued until 2020.

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said this additional investment in the local RFCS would be welcomed by farmers in the Scenic Rim as dry conditions continue, ensuring the counsellors could meet demand.

"We breed them tough out here across the Scenic Rim but no matter how tough you are there sometimes comes a point where you need a helping hand,” Mr Buchholz said.

"The RFCS is an essential service and is currently helping around 256 clients locally, sitting down around their kitchen tables to talk it out and make a plan for the future.

"The counsellors help clients make business decisions, plans and improvements, such as prioritising payments to creditors, negotiating with lenders, and deciding on their long-term vision.”

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the extension would be welcomed by rural communities, with around two thirds of clients stating the RFCS had helped improve their financial situation.

"The feedback speaks for itself. The program is a good one and as dry conditions continue the service must too,” Mr Littleproud said.

"The additional funding takes our total investment to more than $70 million for the RFCS from April 1, 2016 to June 30, 2020.

"The counsellors also provide vital information about other assistance such as the government's Farm Household Allowance and support to reach their goals while on payment.

"The FHA has helped over 7,900 recipients so far. Around 85 per cent of people coming off farm support said they are satisfied with the program, which would indicate it is working well.”

Since 2013, the Coalition Government has provided more than $1 billion in assistance measures to help farmers and communities in drought and the Farm Household Allowance has helped over 7,900 recipients.

