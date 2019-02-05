More frustration with closed Bundamba road

FRUSTRATION: Fallen powerlines in the area two weeks ago "exasperated” the issue for residents unable to access River Rd.

FRUSTRATION with Ipswich City Council's decision to close off a Bundamba road have risen again.

A community petition was presented to council in May of last year suggesting if the road was made available to through traffic it would provide vehicles with safe access to the Warrego Highway and alleviate traffic around the Bundamba TAFE and the nearby intersection of Bognuda and Law Streets.

Despite this, the road's closure was endorsed at council's Growth and Infrastructure Committee in October and concrete barriers and bollards were installed.

"Several historical and planned activities were considered by council when making this decision," a council spokesperson said.

"Key for council remains the separation of the industrial precinct and residential traffic, as well as implementing the recommendations provided as part of an independent Traffic Impact Assessment for the Bremer Business Park, including closing River Road to through traffic.

"It is unfortunate that police needed to close off this area (when the powerlines fell) which caused disruption to motorists, however this was out of council's control."

As part of the future development of Bremer Business Park, a new east-west link is planned but the timing of its construction is not yet known.

This will facilitate movements through to Bognuda St as well as access to the Warrego Highway in future.

Resident Jim Scott said the issue was a sore point for those living nearby.

"The frustration is that we only have one way in and one way out of the area," he said.

"The road is perfectly serviceable but not accessible by traffic, therefore it puts a lot of congestion on the area in front of TAFE, which during school terms has a lot of traffic there.

"With the developments there of the apartments... it just means in that area there's more congestion and there's no solution to it."

Police closing off parts of Bundamba as the powerlines were being fixed a fortnight ago made moving around the area even harder.

"It highlights the lack of any planning in this whole scheme," Mr Scott said.