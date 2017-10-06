More fire ants confirmed during invasive treatment program

LOOK OUT: A second case of fire ants have been found in Somerset.

A SECOND confirmed case of the invasive red imported fire ants has been found in Somerset only weeks after an intensive fire ant bait treatment program began.

Biosecurity Queensland this week confirmed three positive cases at Prenzlau. The first was at Lowood in August.

Up to 140 staff have been hired to tackle fire ants across the state as part of the $411.4 million decade-long eradication program expected to double the effort to neutralise the threat of red imported fire ants.

Somerset Regional Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the latest case hit close to home with one of the three positive identifications on his property.

"I purchased this block of land about 12 months ago solely as a cattle grazing property," Cr Lehmann said.

"It had plenty of grass on it and it's only now, because of the grazing that has occurred over the past few months, that the fire ant nests are visible."

Biosecurity Queensland's National Red Imported Fire Ant Eradication Program Director Geoff Kent said the detection was discovered on after a report from a member of the public.

"Program officers are scheduled to destroy the nests by direct nest injection using insecticide and have bait treated the immediate area. These properties are also planned to receive six rounds of fire ant bait treatment over the next two years as part of the expanded fire ant eradication program," Mr Kent said.

"The program has commenced surveillance to determine the extent of the infestation.

"Tracing activities and genetic testing will be undertaken as standard procedure."

Mr Kent said land owners in Prenzlau were encouraged to check their properties and work sites, and report suspect ants and nests to Biosecurity Queensland.

"We also need the local community to help by being our eyes on the ground, as you know your property best. Check your yard and gardens and tell us if you find ants you think could be fire ants," he said.

Fire ants are coppery-brown with a dark abdomen, inflict a painful sting and are aggressive.