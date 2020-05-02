Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police have stopped hundreds at the Queensland/NSW border. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Police have stopped hundreds at the Queensland/NSW border. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Crime

More fines, cars turned around ahead of changes

by Chris Clarke
2nd May 2020 2:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEVENTEEN people were fined on Friday for breaching COVID-19 restrictions, Queensland Police Service said.

Police also conducted 24 compliance checks on people in quarantine and 43 checks on non-essential businesses.

Twenty-four vehicles were turned around at the state's borders out of 3112 vehicles that were stopped.

Seventy people who were stopped on the road at the borders by police were directed into quarantine.

 

Police have stopped hundreds at the Queensland/NSW border. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt
Police have stopped hundreds at the Queensland/NSW border. Picture: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

 

Three hundred and eighty-three out of 727 domestic airline passengers who arrived in Queensland were also told to stay at home for two weeks.

Two people were refused entry into Queensland at domestic airports.

 

 

"An integral part of the QPS response is to ensure compliance with directions, particularly around self-isolation, state borders, non-essential business activity, home confinement, movement and gathering," QPS said in a statement.

Fines of $1334 for individuals and $6672 for businesses exist for breaching restrictions.

 

Originally published as More fines, cars turned around ahead of changes

More Stories

crime driving fines fines lockdown queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 things to do within 50kms of home

        premium_icon 50 things to do within 50kms of home

        Offbeat With COVID-19 restrictions easing from today, Ipswich residents can spend the weekend doing recreational activities up to 50km from home.

        It wasn’t love at first sight but they were meant to be

        premium_icon It wasn’t love at first sight but they were meant to be

        News The pair celebrates 60th wedding anniversary today

        Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        premium_icon Bizarre final hours before teacher’s death

        Crime Anthony Stott’s final hours before death on highway

        Vets and rescuers plead with drivers to watch for animals

        premium_icon Vets and rescuers plead with drivers to watch for animals

        Environment New data released by RACQ has revealed May is the peak time for collisions between...