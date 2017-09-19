More eyes watching over Lowood

Somerset Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann is looking forward to installing 12 new security cameras in Lowood like the ones behind him in this photograph. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

Somerset Council Mayor Graeme Lehmann is looking forward to installing 12 new security cameras in Lowood like the ones behind him in this photograph. Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times Rob Williams

SOMERSET Regional Council has announced plans to install more security cameras in the Lowood area following a request from police.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann (pictured) said the council would gladly install another two cameras because there had been a noticeable reduction in crime where cameras had been installed previously.

The additional cameras will be installed at the intersection of Peregrine Drive and Forest Hill Fernvale Road and the intersection of Sea Eagle Drive and Forest Hill Fernvale Road.

"Cameras are an effective deterrent. When people can see them, it makes potential offenders think twice,” Cr Lehmann said.

"Council will invest $18,000 in the additional cameras but we see this as a smart investment in providing our residents and visitors with safer communities.”

In the past few years Somerset Regional Council has installed more than a dozen cameras at various locations in Michel Street, Main Street, Walter Street and in Clock Park.

Cr Lehmann said an increase in cameras and an upgrade in security software at Lowood in the past year had also been beneficial in deterring crime. He said cameras had also assisted police in solving crimes.

"Police have been able to use footage from the high resolution cameras to solve crimes and apprehend offenders,” Cr Lehmann said.

Somerset Regional Council also has cameras installed at Toogoolawah, Fernvale, Kilcoy and Esk.