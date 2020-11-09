Menu
Temperature’s are forecast to hit 40 degrees by the end of this week. Photo: Copyright News Regional Media
News

More extreme heat on its way this week

Hugh Suffell
9th Nov 2020 2:12 PM
DON’T get too comfortable, extreme heat is set to hit the Lockyer Valley by the end of this week.

After a mild start to the week, temperatures will rise by Thursday before skyrocketing on the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology says temperatures will remain in the high 20s to low 30s until the end of the week, with Gatton set to hit 36 degrees on Saturday before a very hot and sunny 40 degrees on Sunday.

It is predicted to remain dry through much of the week with a possible shower forecasted for Friday.

The extreme heat comes after record temperatures for this time of year were seen across the Lockyer Valley region last week and residents were encouraged to stay indoors and hydrated.

The Queensland Ambulance Service recommends that anyone suffering heat stress should call triple-0 for help immediately.

bureau of metereology gatton weather queensland ambulace service
Gatton Star

