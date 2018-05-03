More controversy not what city needs, business owner says

Prominent business owner Gaye Anderson says Ipswich people are "proud" and will pull together to recover from the latest controversy.

FRESH controversy is the last thing Ipswich and its business community needs, a prominent business owner says.

Ipswich hairdressing giant Gaye Anderson said she was devastated by this morning's extraordinary revelations, given that the city had just started making a comeback from a string of controversial events.

But the negative publicity wouldn't stop the city's progress, she said.

"Poor Ipswich. We were just coming back from being a down trodden city - we don't need this to happen to us again," Ms Anderson said.

"I'm absolutely devastated. We love this town.

"We had the floods, then we came back strong and business was doing well. I just hope people don't lose sight of the fact we are a very strong business community and people want to get back on track.

"We don't want people to stop investing in our town because of this."

Ms Anderson said in the last 12 months, confidence in the business sector had been growing and retail centres becoming busier.

"I don't know if it will affect us but.... we'll fight back, everyone will pull together. The Ipswich people are proud of their town."

Ipswich Chamber of Commerce President Phillip Bell said it was important to put the latest crisis in context.

"Ipswich's business community continues to deliver outstanding growth, compared to both the state and national average, and that's been during some pretty disruptive events," Mr Bell said.

He said while civil and municipal events could have an impact of business confidence, local business had a proven track record of being able to push through.

"Overwhelmingly the message we are hearing is one of optimism and getting on with the job.

"We will continue to attract investment to the region and create an environment where small business can survive and thrive."