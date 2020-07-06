More cash up for grabs for community groups

A RANGE of COVID-19 funding programs are now available for community organisations and not-for-profits after Ipswich City Council boosted its funding.

Mayor Teresa Harding said helping Ipswich’s community organisations was a priority for council.

“This support package for community groups demonstrates this Council’s commitment to ensuring their significant contribution to our city continues,” Cr Harding said.

“The social, cultural and creative value our community organisations deliver enrich the lives of Ipswich residents and provide us with a more vibrant and connected community.

“Like our local businesses, many of these community groups are feeling the impacts of COVID-19, so we have taken this important step of making it faster and easier to find and apply for grants online.”

Groups and organisations can find a list of available grants through the council’s Grant Finder.

Some funding available for community groups include $300,000 through the Ipswich Community Repair and Replacement Fund to help community and sporting organisations upgrade their facilities using local contractors, and a further $100,000 is available through the Ipswich Community Operational Support Fund.

Major and minor funding programs have also been introduced to consolidate a number of previous funding programs offered by council.

All funds, guidelines and online application forms can be found on Ipswich City Council’s website.

Free grant writing workshops are also available for those wanting to take part.