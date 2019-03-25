More care now available to guide expectants mums

WEST MORETON Health has expanded its maternity services to allow more women to be supported by the same midwife throughout their pregnancy.

The new Midwifery Group Practice at South Ripley launched this month following the appointment of four new midwives to the West Moreton Health team.

Nurse Unit Manager Julie Eaton said the new service expanded West Moreton Health's MGP program to three groups, which operate in Ipswich, Goodna and now South Ripley.

"The aim of the Midwifery Group Practice program is to provide continuity of care to women, meaning expectant mums get to meet with the same midwife - who is supported by a small team of midwives - for all their antenatal appointments during their pregnancy, labour, birth and follow up postnatally for up to six weeks,” Ms Eaton said.

"MGPs are considered best practice in antenatal care because it allows mums and midwives to develop a really strong, trusting relationship where women feel more at ease to ask questions or raise concerns, while the midwife can develop an intimate understanding of each woman's personal health journey and quickly recognise any irregularities or changes.”

Ms Eaton said teams of four midwives worked in each Midwifery Group Practice.

"Each midwife supports up to 40 women a year throughout their pregnancy journey,” Ms Eaton said.

"The launch of the South Ripley MGP means each year about 160 women in the developing South Ripley and Springfield area will be able to access this gold standard care closer to home.”

The South Ripley MGP will be run by midwives Rebecca Speirs, Rebekah Geri, Cathryn Rider and Leilani Jensen.

Ms Eaton said the Women, Family and Children team had also recently welcomed midwife Rynae Ruddell, who is working to support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women and their partners through pregnancy.

"Rynae has joined the Goodna MGP and is helping us to provide personalised care that best supports the cultural needs of Indigenous women and their families,” she said.

"Pregnancy and parenthood is an incredibly special time in a person's life and as midwives we have a privileged role to support people's needs and guide women and their partners through that experience.”

For more information about West Moreton Health's antenatal services, including MGP, phone 3810 1310.