More car parks coming to Springfield station

Passengers get on a train at Springfield Central train station. Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times Claudia Baxter

A TOTAL of 50 extra temporary commuter car parks will open at Springfield Central station as works kick off on the precinct's new AFL Women's hub.

From October 21, 250 existing parks will be replaced by 300 commuter spaces at Eden Station Drive to make way for heavy machinery building the brand new 10,000-seat community stadium.

Member for Jordan Charis Mullen said it marked another milestone in Springfield Central's transformation, which includes the Palaszczuk Government's plans for a $44.5 million, multistorey car park.

The temporary parks will remain in place as the AFL stadium is built and when construction begins on the new multistorey park 'n' ride next year.

She said some additional commuter carparking will remain along Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Southern Cross Circuit.

Ms Mullen thanked local commuters for their patience while works on the stadium are underway and plans progress on the multi-level car park ahead of construction.

"We understand that all of the construction activity across the precinct will be inconvenient for commuters for a period of time and we really appreciate everyone's patience as we develop this new and improved station/stadium precinct," Ms Mullen said.

Further information will be made available to commuters at Springfield Central Station to support the temporary changes.

The temporary car park is a 500m walk from the station, and features CCTV security and lighting for commuter safety.

For more information, visit www.tmr.qld.gov.au and search 'Springfield Central park 'n' ride', or call the project team during business hours on 3066 4338 or email metropolitanregion@tmr.qld.gov.au

metropolitanregion@tmr.qld.gov.au