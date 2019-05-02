More businesses yet to come for retail and dining hub

COMING SOON: An artist impression of what the new dining precinct will look like at Karalee Shopping Village.

COMING SOON: An artist impression of what the new dining precinct will look like at Karalee Shopping Village. Contributed

SHOPPERS can expect to see more businesses and restaurants open at the Karalee Shopping Village in the coming weeks and months as owners sign the final lease agreements.

A barber and a fashion store are expected to move into the empty shop fronts near Coles, while restaurants selling sushi, kebabs, Indian and Chinese are tipped to move into the dining precinct.

Negotiations are also underway for a new butcher that will also sell takeaway items like hamburgers.

Construction will also begin on a new McDonald's restaurant soon, which will include a McCafe and drive through.

Consolidated Properties head of commercial and retail, Kieran Cox, said two more buildings were also planned for Stage 3, but was remaining tight lipped on who would be moving in.

"Down from the Coles centre is what we call our Stage 3," he said.

"While the McDonald's is technically part of this stage, construction on that will begin shortly.

"Then there will be another large building which will have two tenants, the largest of which we are talking to is quite a big gym operator."

A limited number of tenancies are still available.

The lineup of new stores which have already opened their doors includes Coles, Liquorland, Diamond Cut Hair and Makeup, Dollar Deals, Chapters Cake, LeTan Fresh Fruit and Vegetables, My Beauty Station, TSG, Karalee Pizza and Ribs, Robbo's Bakery, Eyecare Plus and Moss and Sparrow.

The centre is owned and managed by Consolidated Properties Group and CVS Lane Capital Partners.

CVS Lane Capital Partners chief executive officer Lee Centra said the centre is ideally positioned so residents can do their shopping and catch up with friends in the one location.

"Karalee Shopping Village is now the complete package for this growing neighbourhood, anchored by a Woolworths and Coles supermarket," he said.

"The expanded Karalee Shopping Village adds to the strength of our retail portfolio that focuses on the development, refurbishment and ongoing ownership of neighbourhood centres anchored by non-discretionary retailers in high-growth regions."