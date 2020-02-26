More brainiacs needed for trivia night fundraiser

Mel Green, Sheryl Brown, Tasha Nicholson and Rosemary Boulter Vickers at Brothers Leagues Club, where the Pyjama Foundation will be hosting a trivia night.

Mel Green, Sheryl Brown, Tasha Nicholson and Rosemary Boulter Vickers at Brothers Leagues Club, where the Pyjama Foundation will be hosting a trivia night.

ROUND up your friends and head to Brothers Leagues Club for a night of trivia while helping a good cause.

The Pyjama Foundation is again hosting its Battle of the Brains trivia night to help raise funds to support local kids who are part of the Pyjama Angels program and the foundation's Love of Learning program.

Mel Green, Sheryl Brown, Rosemary Boulter Vickers and Tasha Nicholson are hoping to see a big crowd at the upcoming Pyjama Foundation Trivia Night at Brothers Leagues Club on March 20.

Pyjama Foundation regional co-ordinator Mel Green said funds from the night would go towards improving the educational outcomes of children in foster care

"Events in our areas like this help to recruit and train local people who work with our kids in foster care," she said.

"Without making this money, we can't survive basically. The more money we can make, the more volunteers we can have, and more kids we can help."

The night will also feature raffles, games and prizes.

Businesses are also being asked to donate prizes for the night.

The fun begins at 6pm on Friday, March 20. Tickets are $25 each and includes food.

Participants are also encouraged to come dressed in their favourite pyjamas to add to the fun!

Log onto www.thepyjamafoundation.com/events to book.