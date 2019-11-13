More beers to flow with new Somerset bottle shop approval

A new takeaway bottleshop is set to open in Kilcoy soon.

THE commercial centre of a small rural town is set to receive a much-needed boost to patronage, with the introduction of a new bottleshop.

At its recent meeting, the Somerset Regional Council approved an application by Kilcoy’s Exchange Hotel to secure a liquor licence to open and operate a detached bottleshop on nearby Mary St.

Councillor Dan Hall was perhaps a little too quick to express his enthusiasm for the idea.

“It’s brilliant,” he said.

Fellow councillor Cheryl Gaedtke was also supportive of the plan.

“Between this and the new cheap shop, people are bringing a bit of life back into Kilcoy,” she said.

“This will benefit that whole shopping area.”

The new shop will sell takeaway liquor only, meaning alcohol cannot be consumed on the premises.

The proposed opening hours will be from 10am-10pm, Monday to Sunday.

A date for the opening of the new store has yet to be decided.