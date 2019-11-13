Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A new takeaway bottleshop is set to open in Kilcoy soon.
A new takeaway bottleshop is set to open in Kilcoy soon.
News

More beers to flow with new Somerset bottle shop approval

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
13th Nov 2019 3:40 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE commercial centre of a small rural town is set to receive a much-needed boost to patronage, with the introduction of a new bottleshop.

At its recent meeting, the Somerset Regional Council approved an application by Kilcoy’s Exchange Hotel to secure a liquor licence to open and operate a detached bottleshop on nearby Mary St.

Councillor Dan Hall was perhaps a little too quick to express his enthusiasm for the idea.

“It’s brilliant,” he said.

Fellow councillor Cheryl Gaedtke was also supportive of the plan.

“Between this and the new cheap shop, people are bringing a bit of life back into Kilcoy,” she said.

“This will benefit that whole shopping area.”

The new shop will sell takeaway liquor only, meaning alcohol cannot be consumed on the premises.

The proposed opening hours will be from 10am-10pm, Monday to Sunday.

A date for the opening of the new store has yet to be decided.

bottleshop cheryl gaedtke dan hall kilcoy somerset regional council
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

        premium_icon Paddock to plate tourism move approved for historic location

        News This 100-year-old building will be transformed into a new tourism drawcard, without affecting its heritage

        Rev head’s smoking thrill ride

        premium_icon Rev head’s smoking thrill ride

        News It was Ipswich motor racing enthusiast Brian Harvey’s lifelong dream to do some...

        600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon 600 new homes destined for Ipswich suburb

        News Three hectares of prime Ipswich real estate is being touted for a large housing...

        Teacher ‘sew’ determined to pass on her lifelong skills

        premium_icon Teacher ‘sew’ determined to pass on her lifelong skills

        News Carmel O’Rourke started her business, Farralley Lane Sewing Studio, three years ago...