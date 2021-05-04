More Aussie homes to get faster internet
Close to a million homes and businesses across Australia will be eligible for new NBN fibre upgrades that are set to ramp up internet speeds.
The NBN Co has announced roughly 900,000 homes and business premises will be able to upgrade internet packages for fibre-to-the-premise (FTTP) plans from fibre-to-the-node (FTTN).
Upgrades will not include suburbs and towns in Tasmania, the Australian Capital Territory and the Northern Territory.
Fibre extensions have also been expanded for suburbs and towns in all other states.
The FTTN to FTTP upgrade is anticipated to provide wholesale internet funding of speeds up to one gigabyte per second by 2023.
It is part of a $3.5bn investment into the NBN to ensure the network has the capacity to meet rising demand.
NBN Co chief executive Stephen Rue said the company was on track to achieve its goal of enabling around eight million premises to gain access to ultra fast broadband.
"We're very pleased to announce the latest list of suburbs and towns across Australia - from Byron Bay on the eastern tip of NSW to Yokine in Western Australia - that will ultimately see around two million FTTN premises become eligible to join our ever expanding fibre-to-the-premises footprint on demand," Mr Rue said.
"We are now well under way with the next long-planned phase of the network's evolution and development to provide more customers with access to NBN's highest wholesale speed tiers currently available."
The fibre extension announced on Tuesday will be available in the following towns and suburbs:
NSW
- Alexandria
- Albion Park
- Austinmer
- Balgownie
- Bankstown
- Barrack Heights
- Barrack Point
- Batemans Bay
- Belmont
- Bogangar
- Byron Bay
- Cabarita Beach
- Camperdown
- Charlestown
- Claymore
- Cordeaux Heights
- Corlette
- Davistown
- Dubbo
- East Albury
- Erina
- Erskinville
- Ettalong Beach
- Fairy Meadow
- Fingal Bay
- Forster
- Gerringong
- Glenfield Park
- Glenmore Park
- Gorokan
- Horningsea
- Hoxton Park
- Hunters Hill
- Huntleys Cove
- Jerrabomberra
- Kariong
- Kellyville
- Kincumber
- Islington
- Lake Illawarra
- Maryville
- Merrywether
- Heights
- Milton
- Mount Annan
- Mount Pleasant
- Narellan
- Nelson Bay
- North Richmond
- North Wollongong
- Oak Flats
- Old Bar
- Prestons
- Raymond Terrace
- Salamander Bay
- Seven Hills
- Shoal Bay
- Soldiers Point
- St Georges Basin
- Terrigal
- Thirroul
- Tuncurry
- Tweed Heads
- Ulladulla
- Umina Beach
- Warilla
- Warners Bay
- West Hoxton
- Woodbine
- Woolwich
- Woonona
- Worrigee
- Woy Woy
- Yattalunga
ACT
- Banks
- Campbell
- Conder
- Dickson
- Gordon
- Hume
- Lyneham
- O'Connor
- Reid
- Turner
Victoria
- Aireys Inlet
- Albert Park
- Alfredton
- Barwon Heads
- Belmont
- Berwick
- Caroline Springs
- Cowes
- Craigieburn
- Deer Park (additional footprint)
- Delacombe
- Derrimut
- Echuca
- Fairhaven
- Geelong
- Geelong West
- Grovedale
- Hampton Park
- Hastings
- Highton
- Kalimna
- Kangaroo Flat
- Lakes Entrance
- Leopold
- Mernda
- Mornington
- Ocean Grove
- Pakenham
- Pearcedale
- Rosebud
- Sebastopol
- Seymore
- Somerville
- Sunshine West
- Tarneit
- Torquay
- Traralgon
- Warrnambool
- Waurn Ponds
- West Wodonga
- Wodonga
Queensland
- Alexandra Headland
- Andergrove
- Bargara
- Bayview Heights
- Beaconsfield
- Bellara
- Bentley Park
- Blacks Beach
- Brinsmead
- Buderim
- Bulimba
- Burpengary
- Burpengary East
- Caboolture
- Caboolture South
- Cannonvale
- Castaways Beach
- Clifton Beach
- Coolangatta
- Coolum Beach
- Cooroibah
- Craiglie
- Currimundi
- Dolphin Heads
- Earville
- Edmonton
- Eimeo
- Forest Lake
- Freshwater
- Glenella
- Griffin
- Heathwood
- Kawungan
-
Kewarra Beach
Lawnton
- Meridan Plains
- Monoora
- Mooloolaba
- Manunda
- Marcoola
- Marcus Beach
- Maroochydore
- Minyama
- Mooroobool
- Morayfield
- Mount Coolum
- Mount Pleasant
- Mount Sheridan
- Mountain Creek
- Murrumba Downs
- Newtown (4350)
- Noosa Heads
- Noosaville
- Ormeau
- Pacific Paradise
- Pacific Pines
- Parrearra
- Peregian Beach
- Port Douglas
- Proserpine
- Redlynch
- Rothwell
- Seventeen Mile Rocks
- Stratford
- Sunrise Beach
- Sunshine Beach
- Tewantin
- Trinity Beach
- Twin Waters
- Upper Coomera
- Urraween
- Victoria Point
- Warana
- White Rock
- Woree
South Australia
- Andrews Farm
- Ascot
- Ascot Park
- Balcatta
- Edwardstown
- Exeter
- Glanville
- Grange
- Largs Bay
- Munno Park West
- New Port
- Port Adelaide
- Seaton
- Semaphore
- Tennyson
- West Lakes
- Woodville West
Western Australia
- Balcatta
- Balga
- Bayswater
- Beaconsfield
- Beckenham
- Belmont
- Bentley
- Bicton
- Cannington
- City Beach
- Cloverdale
- Coogee
- East Cannington
- East Fremantle
- Fremantle
- Gosnells
- Hamilton Hill
- Highgate
- Hilton
- Huntingdale
- Karawara
- Karrinyup
- Kewdale
- Maylands
- Midland
- Morley
- Mount Lawley
- Nollamara
- North Fremantle
- North Perth
- Osborne Park
- Palmyra
- Redcliffe
- Riverton
- Rivervale
- Rossmoyne
- Samson
- Scarborough
- Shelley
- South Fremantle
- Southern River
- Spearwood
- St James
- Stirling
- Tuart Hill
- Waikiki
- Waterford
- Wembley Downs
- Westminster
- Yokine
Tasmania
- Camdale
- Cooee
- Devonport
- Howrah
- Legana
- Ocean Vista
- Park Grove
- Parklands
- Sandy Bay
- Shorewell Park
- Tranmere
Northern Territory
- Alice Springs
- Araluen
- Braitling
- Ciccone
- Desert Springs
- East Side
- Gillen
- Ilparpa
- Larapinta
- Ross
- Sadadeen
- The Gap
Originally published as More Aussie homes to get faster internet