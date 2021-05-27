More AFL games moving amid Covid chaos

Richmond playing Adelaide in Sydney this weekend is the latest move by the AFL as the league awaits confirmation crowds will be locked out of games in Melbourne.

With a lockdown looming amid growing concerns over the Covid outbreak in Victoria the AFL is desperate to play as many games as possible in Round 11.

While the clash between the Gold Coast Suns and Hawthorn won’t be played in Darwin as scheduled on Saturday, there are reports it could still go ahead in Queensland.

But the clash between Richmond and Adelaide set for the MCG on Sunday could be on the move to Sydney because of concerns over getting Crows players back home after the game.

South Australia has shut its borders to Victoria, but the NSW government has yet to take that step.

Carlton flew to Sydney on Wednesday for Sunday’s clash with the Swans at the SCG. But Giants stadium is free and could host the Crows and Tigers game.

Richmond assistant coach Adam Kingsley said the Tigers were told to be ready to fly out on Thursday,

“I don‘t know much, to be fair, I’ve heard the likelihood is that it’s going to be moved to Sydney and we are potentially flying out as early as today, but I haven’t heard that officially yet, we’re just sitting down waiting for some news before we can progress,” he told SEN in Adelaide.

Richmond players had been booked in for COVID tests on Thursday afternoon.

Kingsley said going back in to hubs could still be an option.

“That‘s the industry we’re in at the moment, that we need to take some extreme measures to protect it,” Kingsley said.

“We could be leaning towards a hub, but I don‘t know if that’s true or not, but it’s certainly possible.

”It‘s out of our control and we’ll do what we need to do to try and make the season go ahead, like all the clubs did last year, so at this stage it’s going to be difficult for some and easier for others, particularly the ones with families, it might be difficult particularly on short notice to up and leave.

“But we’ll manage, we’ll find a way to make it work.”

Originally published as More AFL games moving amid Covid chaos