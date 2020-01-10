More than 4000 litres of fuel threaten creek after leak

A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel.

A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel. Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY services are working to prevent more than 4000 litres of diesel spilling into a creek following a tanker leak in western Queensland.

The incident was reported just after 6am this morning along Old Cameby Rd at Miles.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has estimated between 4000 and 5000 litres of fuel spilled onto the ground before the leak was stopped about 7am.

An environmental officer from the Western Downs Regional Council is assessing the situation, while the QFES have done earthworks to slow the spill down before it reached a nearby creek system.

Crews have also laid down an absorbant to soak up the diesel.