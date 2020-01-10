Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel.
A tanker is believed to have spilled 4000 litres of fuel. Bev Lacey
Breaking

More than 4000 litres of fuel threaten creek after leak

Tom Gillespie
by
10th Jan 2020 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services are working to prevent more than 4000 litres of diesel spilling into a creek following a tanker leak in western Queensland.

The incident was reported just after 6am this morning along Old Cameby Rd at Miles.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service has estimated between 4000 and 5000 litres of fuel spilled onto the ground before the leak was stopped about 7am.

An environmental officer from the Western Downs Regional Council is assessing the situation, while the QFES have done earthworks to slow the spill down before it reached a nearby creek system.

Crews have also laid down an absorbant to soak up the diesel.

diesel spill editors picks miles queensland fire and emergency service toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        premium_icon Interest all over the nation for Lowood’s 'Onion Oracle’

        News Lowood’s ‘Onion Oracle’ is finding fame across the nation with his rain predictions for 2020

        Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        premium_icon Koala groups unique plan for rehabilitating local habitats

        Environment An Ipswich koala group and the Lock the Gate Alliance have a unique plan to help...

        Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        premium_icon Creative mum on search for collaborator for charity quest

        News Eager to do her part in the midst of Australia’s horror bushfires, creative...

        CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        premium_icon CHEERS: Pub promises to give a dollar a beer to fire relief

        News Helping those affected by the bushfires is as easy as downing a schooner