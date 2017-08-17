33°
Business

More than 130 tradies, staff hit by collapse of builder

Kathleen Skene, Gold Coast Bulletin | 16th Aug 2017 6:23 AM Updated: 17th Aug 2017 10:06 AM
Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender
Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE collapse of a Gold Coast building company has left 133 tradies and staff more than $3.4 million out of pocket and 35 would-be home-owners in limbo.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission has suspended the licence of Queensland One Homes, which was put into liquidation last month, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

A related company, Empire Constructions Pty Ltd, is under investigation for suspected illegal phoenix activity.

Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender in a helicopter. Photo: Facebook
Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender in a helicopter. Photo: Facebook

Company records show Paul Travis Callender, 34, is sole director of Queensland One Homes and is also a previous director of Empire Constructions.

His wife Amber Patrice Callender, a plastic surgery nurse, is now the sole director of Empire Constructions, which is licensed for developments between $3 million and $12 million.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  building company collapse creditors editors picks