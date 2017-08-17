More than 130 tradies, staff hit by collapse of builder

THE collapse of a Gold Coast building company has left 133 tradies and staff more than $3.4 million out of pocket and 35 would-be home-owners in limbo.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission has suspended the licence of Queensland One Homes, which was put into liquidation last month, the Gold Coast Bulletin reports.

A related company, Empire Constructions Pty Ltd, is under investigation for suspected illegal phoenix activity.

Paul Travis Callender and Amber Patrice Callender in a helicopter. Photo: Facebook

Company records show Paul Travis Callender, 34, is sole director of Queensland One Homes and is also a previous director of Empire Constructions.

His wife Amber Patrice Callender, a plastic surgery nurse, is now the sole director of Empire Constructions, which is licensed for developments between $3 million and $12 million.