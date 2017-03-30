More than 100mm in eastern Ipswich suburbs this morning

IPSWICH'S eastern suburbs appear to have been the hardest hit by this morning's pelting rain.

Bellbird Park and Redbank Plains have both registered more than 100mm in the past 24 hours, with the former registering 120mm up to 9am this morning.

Redbank Plains registerd 102mm while Churchill had 95mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting heavy rain to continue througout the day.

Rainfall figures (24hours to 9am this morning):

Wivenhoe Dam 60mm; Esk 80mm; Helidon 55mm; Gatton 67mm; Laidley 80mm; Atkinsons Dam 75mm; Lake Manchester 77mm; Grandchester 60mm; Rosewood 70mm; Moogerah Dam 50mm; Kalbar 66mm; Amberley 80mm; Peak Crossing 71mm; Karalee 98mm; Goodna 84mm; Churchill 95mm; Redbank Plains 102mm; Bellbird Park 120mm