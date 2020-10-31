The parents of murdered schoolboy Daniel Morcombe have welcomed their new grandchild into the world, with the birth miraculously falling on the same day as “Day for Daniel”. Source: Facebook

The parents of murdered schoolboy Daniel Morcombe have welcomed their new grandchild into the world, with the birth miraculously falling on the same day as "Day for Daniel".

Bruce and Denise Morcombe took to the Daniel Morcombe Foundation Facebook page Saturday afternoon to deliver the good news, showing off the smiling grandparents with the healthy bub born to Daniel's brother, Dean and partner Alice.

"Welcome Elsie May Morcombe born yesterday on Day for Daniel" The Morcombe's said in the post, already having over seven thousand comments of congratulations by 5pm that afternoon.

Many also took joy in Elsie's timing, with her birth falling on the 15th annual 'Day for Daniel', aimed at honouring Daniel's legacy and raising awareness for child safety, protection and harm prevention.

"How magical is that. Uncle Daniel was looking out for her" one commenter said.

"Oh how special, Your Uncle Daniel is looking over you Elsie, born on such a meaningful day! Congratulations to the whole family " another added.

The birth comes after Dean proposed to Alice in the scenic New Zealand fjords of Milford Sound in 2016 and later married on the Sunshine Coast in 2018.

The engagement was followed by father Bruce saying there was "no pressure" for the couple to add to the grandchildren count.

"They're always smiling and they are a happy couple." Mr Morcombe said in 2016.

"It was very noticeable, the change in Dean's attitude, and he seems very happy and I'm sure Alice is as well."

Originally published as Morcombes welcome 'Day for Daniel' grandchild