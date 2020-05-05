Menu
Bruce and Denise Morcombe celebrate 15 years since the inception of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation with a cake. Photo: Warren Lynam
Crime

Morcombe family’s major milestone of keeping kids safe

Eden Boyd
5th May 2020 2:30 PM
IT WAS the determination of the Morcombes to ensure no family lived through the same tragedy they did that inspired a life-changing foundation 15 years ago.

Less than two years after the abduction of their son Daniel, Bruce and Denise Morcombe made a decision to dedicate their lives to child safety.

Today the pair are celebrating 15 years since the inception of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation, a non-profit organisation committed to building a future where children are free from harm and abuse.

Mrs Morcombe said her mission was to create a lasting memory of her son, while working to ensure other kids were educated about the dangers of child predators.

"I wanted Daniel's legacy to shine over Australian children in an effort to ensure all children were safe," she said.

Bruce and Denise Morcombe outside Daniel House in Palmwoods.
The foundation also directly supports young victims of crime, specifically through its purpose-built counselling centre in Palmwoods.

"Our commitment was and still is that every educational resource we produce will be available free of charge and made accessible to every Australian," Mrs Morcombe said.

Now one of the largest child safety organisations in the country, the foundation is behind the largely successful Day for Daniel and remains relevant in policy discussions when it comes to child safety.

Mr Morcombe said the team was expanding on its Keeping Kids Safe resources and was currently creating a new educational board game, Morky's Safety Mission, as another way of educating children.

"Now equipped with our own head office and employing key specialists with national reputations, there's no stopping what the Daniel Morcombe Foundation will achieve next," he said.

bruce and denise morcombe daniel morcombe daniel morcombe foundation palmwoods
The Sunshine Coast Daily

