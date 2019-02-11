Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brad and Dean Morcombe are raising funds to help children and young people who have been victims of crime by tackling the Kokoda trail.
Brad and Dean Morcombe are raising funds to help children and young people who have been victims of crime by tackling the Kokoda trail. Daniel Morcombe Foundation
Community

Morcombe brothers take on Kokoda to 'make a difference'

Ashley Carter
by
11th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DANIEL Morcombe's spirit lives on through his brothers, who are about to embark on a huge journey to raise money for an important cause.

Brad and Dean Morcombe will take on the famous Kokoda Trek in April to raise money for children who have been victims of crime.

Act for Kids and the Daniel Morcombe Foundation support young people through the Walk Tall program.

Walk Tall provides counselling and emotional support for children and adolescents on the Sunshine Coast who have either experienced or are at risk of physical, emotional and/or sexual harm.

"We want to make a difference," Brad and Dean said.

"The more people who know about the work of the Daniel Morcombe Foundation the greater the impact."

While it won't be a walk in the park, the brothers are committed to seeing it through.

"It will challenge both of us mentally and physically, but we are doing it for a cause," they said.

"We are passionate about keeping kids safe."

The Everyday Hero fundraising page has already raised almost $5000 of its $10,000 goal.

For more information and to donate, visit www.live.everydayhero.com/page/7cHmTAABQACAAAAAACjOQw.html.

act for kids daniel morcombe daniel morcombe foundation editors picks everyday hero kokoda trek for kids
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    • 11th Feb 2019 2:17 PM
    'I'm so blessed he made it through'

    premium_icon 'I'm so blessed he made it through'

    News Mum gives back after baby's health scare

    • 11th Feb 2019 1:00 PM
    Barty leads Australia to thrilling Fed Cup win

    Barty leads Australia to thrilling Fed Cup win

    Tennis and Racquet Sports Ashleigh Barty has defeated America’s Madison Keys

    Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

    premium_icon Pedal power to raise vital funds for charity

    News Register for a scenic bike ride and help raise funds