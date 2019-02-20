Menu
News

Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy identified

Rae Wilson
by
21st Feb 2019 4:06 PM
THE mine worker who tragically lost his life at the Moranbah North Mine late yesterday has been identified as Bradley Hardwick.

Bradley, aged 47, has worked for Anglo American in various capacities for the past 17 years, including 10 years at Moranbah North Mine.

Anglo American released a statement saying the company was deeply saddened to confirm the worker's death. 

"Bradley and his family lived in Moranbah and he was well known in the tight-knit Moranbah community," the spokesperson said.

"Bradley was a valued and respected member of the Moranbah North team and he will be sadly missed.

"Bradley's colleagues knew him as devoted family man and someone who was always willing to help others."

Anglo American's underground operations executive head Glen Britton said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with Bradley's family at this very difficult time".

"Our focus is currently on supporting Bradley's family and our colleagues," he said.

"We have spent today talking to our employees about the incident and there is a great deal of shock and sadness.

"The Queensland Mines Inspectorate investigation is underway and the mine remains in shutdown until operations can be safely resumed."

Earlier today, the four employees who were taken to hospital for further treatment were released and are recovering.

Two were airlifted to Mackay Base Hospital and two to Rockhampton last night. 

