Race to lover's tiff backfires on moped 'white knight'

The disqualified driver will now spend two more years off the road. Max Fleet BUN230113WKN13

A MOPED rider busted at night with no lights was being a white knight and on his way to help out a mate who'd been arguing with a girlfriend.

But the helpful lad was a disqualified driver and his misadventure backfired - sending him off road for two more years.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, 34-year-old Nicholas Kieran Butterfield from Raceview, pleaded guilty to driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order at Eastern Heights on June 10; and driving a defective but otherwise safe vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Butterfield told police the moped light only broke that morning and he needed to fix it.

"And was on his way to a friend's who was arguing with his partner," Sgt Caldwell said.

"He had been disqualified from driving for three months from May 2."

Butterfield told the court he had nothing to say on the matter and was not working because of a back injury.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said he would have been due to get his licence back on August 1 but he had turned this into a two more years.

"Pretty foolish," Ms Sturgess said.

Butterfield was fined $800 and his licence disqualified two years.