Moore to come says new coach

Sarah Marshall

INCOMING Ipswich/Logan Hornets head coach Aaron Moore knows he has some big shoes to fill.

But the former Ipswich Grammar School teacher believes his job will be made infinitely easier thanks to the support staff, structures and playing culture already put in place by his predecessor, Geoff Paulsen.

"Yes, very big shoes to fill," Moore said.

"I haven't had a chance to sit down and review things (with Paulsen), but he's definitely laid an awesome foundation for us to build on."

Moore joined the Hornets as an assistant coach in 2017, after more than a decade in charge of the IGS First XI and five years leading the Queensland under-15 schoolboys side.

He has also coached Northsiders in the IWMCA competition, and boasts a Masters in Sports Coaching from the University of Queensland.

Moore loves everything about cricket, and said it was an easy decision to accept Paulsen's vacated role having witnessed first-hand the progression of the Ipswich/Logan club last season.

"It's the mateship and a sense of belonging to something that (brings me back)," Moore said.

"I love the game. You can be on a high, and then a low. It teaches you a lot about life I think.

"In my time you would go to Wests or Souths for a pathway, but now that pathway is here which I think is so important. Guys don't have to travel to Brisbane to play, which is ideal.

"The culture of the club is still relatively new. It's a great culture, built on mateship and working for each other. But there's still an opportunity to build on that as well.

"We've only just tapped into it I think, but it's moving so quickly"

Coaching cricketers is unique to any other sport. It is as much an individual sport - with the differences in batting technique, bowling styles, and specialised positions - as it is a team one.

"There's some guys that might need a lot of balls to hit during the week, and some that don't," Moore said.

"It's about creating those opportunities for them to do that. You need to be specialised at times, and as head coach I'll be making sure everyone knows their role.

"Fielding is where you can come together and express what we value and show our attitude. Fielding is like defence in rugby league; that's where you get to know how much the club and team means to you."

Although the Hornets' First Grade side narrowly missed on a maiden finals berth last season, Moore believes the club is trending upward in all facets. He expects the team to be thereabouts again next season.

"The age of the squad and the talent we've got is pretty good," Moore said.

"We're not reinventing the wheel here, but we need to be more consistent. We've put in some good performances, but we've been up and down. It's about maintaining that consistency.

"You can see from the strength of the twos, and the improvement of the threes, it's really helped. That's going to build us from the bottom, and create some important competition at the top."

With the experience of senior players like Dan and Anthony Wilson to lean on, Moore said it helped simplify his position.

"I'm a big believer of good people make good players, and they're a good example of that," he said.

"It's always club first, team second, and individual last for them. That makes my job easy."

The Hornets' 2017-18 season was hampered by the delayed completion of training facilities at their Amberley home.

With the off-field situation now stabilised, Moore expects that to translate to another leap forward in the on-field performance of all grades.

"Having our own facility gives us more opportunity to prepare," he said.

"Sharing things last year made it tough at times, but we can really own it out here, which will be important for us moving forward."