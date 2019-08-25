Menu
Moore Park's Lynne Messer took home the Lifesaver of the Year award the the Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence Gala Ball in Brisbane.
Moore Park woman named lifesaver of the year

25th Aug 2019 8:34 AM | Updated: 5:17 PM
MOORE Park's Lynne Messer has been recognised for her dedication to coastal safety, named Lifesaver of the Year at Surf Life Saving Queensland's Awards of Excellence Gala Ball in Brisbane last night.

The hard work and passion of the state's volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards was celebrated at the event, which aims to honour those who have gone above and beyond to protect beachgoers.

Lynne Messer, a member of Moore Park SLSC, said she was proud of the achievement, especially coming from a small club with just 23 patrolling members.

"You never think you can compete against the bigger clubs. (This award) shows that coming from a small club you can still achieve great things," she said.

"We are a small club, but we're like a family, and (one that) puts back to its community.

"I'm a trainer and assessor as well, and being able to pass on skills that our kids can use, especially CPR skills, is excellent. Our juniors can use those skills in whatever they decide to do in life."

SLSQ Chief Executive Officer Dave Whimpey congratulated Lynne, saying it was well-deserved recognition for the hard-working volunteer surf lifesaver.

"There's no doubt this award is one of the top individual honours within lifesaving, and on behalf of SLSQ, I extend my congratulations to Lynne for being recognised with such a prestigious accolade," he said.

"While all surf lifesavers and lifeguards across Queensland do a fantastic job, both on the beach and out in the community, it's important that we recognise and pay tribute to those that go well above and beyond the call of duty.

"This award is a genuine testament to Lynne's dedication and commitment to keeping our beaches safe."

For a full list of the 2019 Awards of Excellence winners, visit www.lifesaving.com.au/awards-of-excellence-2019.

