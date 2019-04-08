Schoolies’ parents get their own festival

Parents of Schoolies are increasingly arriving on the Gold Coast.

SCHOOLIES will not be the only ones having fun this November.

The Moolies and Doolies Festival will give parents the chance to have their own party on the southern Gold Coast while their darling school leaver lives it up in Surfers Paradise.

The inaugural festival will also gives parent peace of mind knowing they are nearby if their child gets into trouble at Schoolies between November 15 and December 8.

Festival director Trevor Arbon, who owns Big Trev's Watersports in Tweed Heads, said there would be live music with a focus on acts from the parents' era - the 1980s and 1990s.

"(Parents have) been putting their kids through school for 12 years … it's the end for them too," Mr Arbon said.

He said the idea came about after groups of men and women would arrive during the schoolies period.

"I was asking why they were there … they said they were 'moolies' (mums of schoolies)," he said.

"I spoke to a friend who's a travel agent and they said they book holidays for kids in Bali and send the family over, with parents on one end of the beach and their kids on the other.

"They were saying how it was really handy (that they were there) when one of the kids ended up in hospital."

Mr Arbon said unlike Schoolies, the focus would be on what the region already had to offer.

"There's no outdoor events, the aim is to get visitors into the venues," he said.

Events planned with local companies include pole dancing, yoga, offshore game fishing, brewery tours, paddle-boarding, fitness classes, craft workshops and high tea.

Visitors could even go surfing with Wayne 'Rabbit' Bartholomew before having a beer with him at one of the local surf clubs, while there would also be sunset river cruises each Wednesday to Tumbulgum.

The event aims to get people “into the venues”.

There will also be a pinball competition held at the Ivory Hotel, where they have about 30 of the machines.

Mr Arbon said there would also be dedicated medical support and 24 hour assistance lines.

Cr Gail O'Neill said she supported the idea because it would bring more tourism to the southern end of the city.

"November is probably one of our quietest months in the lead up to Christmas," she said.

"Anything that will boost businesses in the area I'm supportive of. That would be good."

Southern Gold Coast Chamber of Commerce president Hillary Jacobs said while she would need to know more about the Moolies and Doolies Festival, it had the potential to make the Schoolies environment more inclusive for the southern end of the city.

Destination Gold Coast and Connecting Southern Gold Coast were contacted for comment.