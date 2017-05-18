A month's worth of rain may drench Ipswich this weekend

“There is certainly is a possibility of storms tomorrow. If we get a storm that’s where the heavier rainfalls will come from.”

HEAVY rain will soak much of Queensland over the next three days as two separate weather systems hit the state.

A month's worth of rain may fall in Ipswich tomorrow with rainfall between 25-75mm was expected around the south-east.

The Whitsundays, Mackay and Central Queensland will cop the heaviest of today's rain, which is expected to reach Ipswich later tonight.

The major weather event has prompted the weather bureau to issue a flood watch for residents from Tully to as far south as Cunnamulla.

The Whitsundays - still reeling from the damage of Cyclone Debbie - will receive the heaviest of the deluge today, with the weather bureau forecasting possible falls of up to 200mm.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Julian De Morton said the heaviest falls for Ipswich were forecast for tomorrow, with a 90% chance of rain and a possible thunderstorm.

"The city is in the area where we are expecting the heavier totals around south-east Queensland," he said.

"Forecast for Ipswich we have 15-35mm but we could see falls higher than that through the event. The upper system that's causing a lot of rainfall to the north of us is causing cloud for Ipswich today. That system should start to move south tomorrow and that's what will bring the rain.

"There's also a trough across the coast that should intensify tomorrow and combine with upper system.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"There is certainly is a possibility of storms tomorrow but will most likely be rain. If we get a storm that's where the heavier rainfalls will come from."

De Morton said rain should ease for the rest of the weekend.

"Saturday and Sunday should be pretty good. There's a 70% chance of a shower on Saturday but that will most likely be in the morning," he said.

"So far we've had 18.4mm in May. The May average for rainfall is 53.5 so there is a good chance we'll exceed that this month."

A very high chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon is forecast for Ipswich on Saturday, with falls up to 6mm predicted.

Ipswich might also get rain on both Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers predicted for the start of next week.

Ipswich forecast: