Months-long works prompt closure of major road

Detours are in place on South Station Rd between Auld St and Rodney St.

Detours are in place on South Station Rd between Auld St and Rodney St.

MUCH-NEEDED road surface repairs have forced shut parts of South Station Rd at Silkstone as Ipswich City Council undertakes months-long works.

The stretch of road between Auld St and Rodney St, estimated to be about 400m long, is set to have sections of kerb and channel replaced, as well as its surface.

While necessary, the works could prove a headache for motorists who frequent the road due to direct access to Blackstone Rd now being temporarily unavailable.

Deputy Mayor Marnie Doyle, however, was quick to assure there were alternate traffic diversions in place via Grange Rd to cater to high-volume traffic.

The project, due to be complete by late June, also means temporary changes to bus stop locations, along with restricted access to footpaths for pedestrians.

Road surface, as well as kerb and channelling will be replaced on South Station Rd between Auld St and Rodney St.

Signage has since been installed at existing bus stops to update public transport users about new arrangements, while temporary stops have also been erected.

Cr Doyle said there would likely be direct impacts on driveway access and on-street parking along the stretch of road as works progressed past properties.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘He was poached’: Mayor says she will miss outgoing CEO

LOCAL NEWS: Nature Centre’s ‘record-breaking’ bat infestation

“This is a busy road and I understand there will be some inconvenience for motorists while these works are carried out,” she said.

“Council also acknowledges that local residents will be impacted by temporary traffic increases and on-street parking restrictions associated with these works.”

Cr Doyle said both she and Councillor Andrew Fechner had already worked with residents expected to be directly impacted.

Ipswich City Council creates temporary bus stops to ensure there is no distruption to users as works get underway.

“(We) encourage reporting of any ongoing concerns to council on 3810 6666 or to your Division 3 councillor,” she said.

Cr Fechner also welcomed the redevelopment, saying the project would further improve the city’s capability to cater to its growing community.

“While closing the road to through traffic is the safest and most effective way to complete this job, we recognise that it will cause inconvenience and thank residents and motorists for their patience.”

Anyone with concerns about the works can contact council’s Infrastructure and Environment Department on 3810 6666.