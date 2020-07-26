‘Monstrous’ performance lifts Eagles to gutsy victory

IN tough conditions after a first-round hiding, the Ipswich Eagles needed something special to get their footy season moving.

They received it through fearless midfielder Hayden Carthew-Zimmer in their first victory of the revamped QFA Division 2 North season.

Carthew-Zimmer was the standout in Ipswich's 8.7-55 to 6.4-40 win over Jindalee in the wet.

"It was a slogfest. It poured the whole game,'' Eagles head coach Kym Mansell said of Saturday's encounter played after a series of earlier games at Jindalee Recreational Reserve.

Given Ipswich's lacklustre effort in their opening 68-point loss to Kedron, Mansell said a massive change in approach was necessary.

"I was probably more relieved than anything,'' he said. "We were just happy we got the win.''

Hayden Carthew-Zimmer. Picture: Rob Williams

The Eagles led at every change, being ahead 38-33 at halftime but only holding a six point margin heading into the final quarter.

That's when the Eagles responded to a rev-up.

"I just put it on the boys,'' Mansell said. "If you really want to play finals this year, you need to win this quarter.''

They did, holding Jindalee scoreless and kicking ahead.

Midfielder Carthew-Zimmer was Ipswich's best player.

"His performance was monstrous,'' Mansell said.

"He was the smallest player on the field but he was in and under everything.

"I reckon he would have had 40 touches on the ball.

"If his teammates weren't inspired, they would never be inspired.''

Midfielder Chris Devlin and backliner Jordan Godfrey also had strong games.

However, Eagles have lost Jack Boston for at least their next game after he left the field in the second quarter with hamstring soreness.

"He really set us up off the backline until that happened,'' Mansell said.

The Ipswich Eagles Reserves also secured their first win of the new season, beating Jindalee 4.6-30 to 1.8-14 in the wet.

After a first round draw against Jindalee, the Ipswich Eagles women displayed their quality in beating Sandgate 40-1 at Limestone Park on Saturday afternoon.

The Eagles women are defending premiers in the QFAW Division 2 North competition.

The three Ipswich teams return to their Limestone Park home base for their next matches against Redcliffe on Saturday.