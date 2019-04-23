Menu
FUN: Monster Trucks will be heading to Orion Springfield Central on Sunday, April 28.
Monster trucks roar into town for joy rides

Ashleigh Howarth
23rd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
IT'S not every day you get to go for a joy ride in a monster truck, so if that is on your bucket list, be sure to head down to Springfield this weekend.

The DMA Monster Truck team will be giving joyrides at Orion Springfield Central on Sunday, April 28, from 9am-5pm.

An experienced monster truck driver will take you for the spin of a lifetime, ensuring you can tick off that all important bucket list moment.

Don't forget that super cool Instagram shot, which is sure to make your friends jealous.

Rides start at $10 per person. No bookings are necessary - just turn up on the day.

You will find the joy rides on the vacant block opposite the Coles car park.

