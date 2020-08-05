Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Pets & Animals

‘Monster’ saltie stalks fishos at popular Top End spot

by Natasha Emeck, natasha.emeck@news.com.au
5th Aug 2020 6:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

A "MONSTER" 4m crocodile gave a pair of Top End fishos the fright of their lives after stalking their small tinnie at a popular fishing spot.

Palmerston resident Kalais Minnis said she was on a fishing trip with a mate at Shady Camp last month when she spotted a massive croc sunning itself on the banks of a freshwater billabong.

"I was shocked, this was the first time we've seen a croc that big in real life," she said. "We normally see a couple of smaller crocs up Mary River way but this guy was a monster."

NT's foremost crocodile expert Professor Grahame Webb said judging from the croc's size and appearance it could be up to 60 years old.

Ms Minnis said after taking a couple of pictures of the "big fella" from their 4.2m tinnie the couple went on their way.

"We kept moving and didn't realise the croc had gone under water and tailed us," she said.

Massive croc spotted at a popular Shady Camp fishing spot. Picture: Kalais Minnis
Massive croc spotted at a popular Shady Camp fishing spot. Picture: Kalais Minnis


"He came up to the surface right beside our tinnie after a while and just eyed us up. That gave us a scare and we got out of there quick smart after that. He probably could have taken us out if he wanted to.

"He was almost bigger than our boat - just massive."

Veteran wildlife ranger Tommy Nichols, who is a member of the crocodile management team, said the incident highlighted why fishos should remain alert while launching boats at fishing spots like Shady Camp.

"Any body of water in the Top End, no matter how big, small, clear, murky, salty or fresh is potential habitat for saltwater crocodiles," he said.

 

Massive croc spotted at a popular Shady Camp fishing spot. Picture: Kal Jade
Massive croc spotted at a popular Shady Camp fishing spot. Picture: Kal Jade

 

"Wherever your fishing plans take you, it's important to remember to Be Crocwise whenever you are on or near Top End waterways. Always remember 'the smaller the boat, the bigger the risk' when it comes to fishing and boating in Top End waterways.

"When you are in your boat, keep your arms and legs inside at all times and use a net to retrieve your catch."

Originally published as 'Monster' saltie stalks fishos at popular Top End spot

More Stories

editors picks lifestyle nt saltwater crocodile waterhole

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Local franchisee gives community group a helping hand

        premium_icon Local franchisee gives community group a helping hand

        News Local community group doing it tough gets an unexpected helping hand.

        Drunk army soldier ‘can’t remember’ getting into car

        premium_icon Drunk army soldier ‘can’t remember’ getting into car

        News An ADF member could face discharge after blowing three times the limit

        Winning Ipswich halfback enjoys support in higher league

        premium_icon Winning Ipswich halfback enjoys support in higher league

        Sport Apart from learning more from established co-captains, the rising footballer...

        Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        premium_icon Shock findings: Abused kids taken from bad to worse

        News Vulnerable kids taken from bad situations and put in even worse ones