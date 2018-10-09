Menu
Nexus TSRC video
Monster milestone for Second Range Crossing

Meghan Harris
by
9th Oct 2018 9:32 AM
THE Toowoomba Second Range Crossing project has reached a new milestone, with the final Super T girder being delivered.

The monster Super T girders are needed for different structures including the Boundary St interchange bridge, Goombungee Rd bridge, New England Hwy arch bridges, and the 800m long viaduct.

The last Super T girder has been delivered on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
The first girder was delivered in early 2017 and since then more than 500 have been delivered to various sites across the project.

It took two prime movers to haul just one Super T girder up the current Toowoomba Range crossing, which was used as an essential haulage route for deliveries.

The last Super T girder has been delivered on the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing.
It was last July that Nexus announced the first major engineering challenge had been accomplished using the monster Super T girders, with the installation of the first span on the viaduct.

Nexus also thanked the Toowoomba community for its support and patience while these were being delivered.

