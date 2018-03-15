'She's a legend': 68-year-old reels in 62kg monster

SUE Elcock went on a fishing trip to keep her son company - and was shocked to hook a 62kg monster fish longer than herself.

On a trip to Perth from her home in the UK to see son Simon and his wife Michelle, the 68-year-old didn't expect to catch more than a tiny fish when she joined him on a charter boat.

But when she felt a tug on her line during the 5am excursion off the coast of Lancelin, 120km north of Perth, she thought she had caught a "fair-sized fish", The Sun reports.

Forty minutes later, Sue, Simon and others on the boat helped hauled in the monster fish - a giant bass grouper which measured 162cm - 5cm longer than petite Sue.

Sue from Lilleshall, UK, said: "Simon is an experienced sea angler and I have been out with him before when I have been visiting he and Michelle.

"The biggest fish I've caught before was a snapper about a foot long and when this one took the bait on the bottom, the tug on the line didn't seem much.

‘It was the size of a settee’ ... Picture: Brendon Shinnick/Reel Force Charters

"I was using one of Simon's electric reels but it still took nearly an hour to get him on board.

"And I just couldn't believe the size of it when it reared its head out the water. It was the size of a settee."

Sue, who is staying with aluminium mine worker Simon, 49, until the end of the month, said: "Someone said you would need an awful lot of chips to go with a fish like that.

"But I've helped cut him up and get all that fish into the freezer.

"Simon and Michelle will be enjoying fish barbies for months when I'm long back in the UK."

Simon said: "Mum caught a giant fish and I was thrilled for her. The photo of her holding the fish is one to treasure."

The massive catch. Picture: Brendon Shinnick/Reel Force Charters

"Once in a lifetime catch Sue, great job," one Facebook fan wrote. "She's a legend," another said.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.