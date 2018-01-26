Monster drink execs in big trouble

Monster Energy drink company has been hit with four separate civil cases about an "abusive and discriminatory" workplace culture.

Monster Energy drink company has been hit with four separate civil cases about an "abusive and discriminatory" workplace culture.

EXECUTIVES at Monster Energy have been hit with four separate civil cases by five former female employees who claim the multimillion-dollar drink company fosters an "abusive and discriminatory" workplace where women are punished for speaking up about harassment.

John Kenneally, a vice president at the company, is at the centre of two civil cases accusing him of bullying, harassment and retaliation and of forcing three women out of the company and ruining their reputations.

He allegedly sent text messages to one woman calling her a "whore," made a racially charged comment about "black d**ks," and used "b**ch" to refer to her and another employee.

Mr Kenneally was put on paid leave after HuffPost reached out to Monster last week, but the company claimed this was for reasons unrelated to the story, the site reported.

Another manager, Phillip Deitrich, 51, is the subject of a sex discrimination civil case by a former employee who claims he undermined her and sabotaged her ability to work, resulting in her leaving the company.

A fourth civil case was filed in 2016 by a woman who worked in the company's HR department and claims she experienced harassment.

Women interviewed by the website described a "boys club" culture at the company with few to no female executives.

Monster said these cases were without merit and called the women who filed the claims "disgruntled employees".

"The only connection is that these individuals suing Monster for money have endeavoured to band together to litigate their cases in the media," the company said in a statement.

"The cases are diverse, unrelated and do not remotely suggest a systemic environment of harassment or discrimination."

Coca-Cola, which owns an 18.1 per cent stake in the energy drink company, said it was unaware of the cases.

This article originally appeared in The New York Post and has been republished here with permission.