Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Monster crocs caught in station dam

by JUDITH AISTHORPE

A COUPLE of monster crocs who had taken to eating cattle at Annaburroo Station - 100km southeast of Darwin - have been caught.

The two crocs were so big they had to moved around by a tractor. The beasts were caught by Triple C, Crocodile Catching Contractors owners Roger Matthews and Michael Phillips.

Triple C, Crocodile Catching Contractors, manager Roger Matthews caught two monster crocs that were eating cattle Picture: FACEBOOK
Triple C, Crocodile Catching Contractors, manager Roger Matthews caught two monster crocs that were eating cattle Picture: FACEBOOK

Mr Matthews who has been croc farming on and off since 1988 said the crocs measured 4.3m and 4.45m and were holed up in a dam together.

They were caught on Boxing Day. The beasts have been named after Mr Matthews two mates Gobbo and Croco, who bailed from helping him catch the crocs after a big Christmas Day. Mr Matthews uses a special hook to agitate the crocs and get their heads above water before putting a noose around their snout.

"It's a procedure, but if you've never done it before it would probably look a little bit terrifying," he said.

He said it wasn't too uncommon to see two large crocs together as it often took several animals to tear the cattle apart. As it is illegal to catch and release a croc, and with no farm wanting them Mr Matthews euthanased the animals.

He said the skin would be turned into leather and the skulls processed and sold.

Related Items

Topics:  crocodiles editors picks northern territory

'You can't unleash the gods on us': Councillor fires back

'You can't unleash the gods on us': Councillor fires back

“I have my faith and I don’t believe that anything bad is going to happen to the councillors.”

Massive road convoy to deliver "Gooney Bird" to Ipswich

The C-47 Dakota affectionately known as "Gooney Bird", will make its way to Amberley.

The RAAF first took delivery of A65-86 in April 1945

Why speed limits have dropped during your morning commute

Ipswich Motorway traffic at Goodna. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

The speed limit reduction was in place between 6am and 8.30am.

UPDATE: Highway closed, road damaged following B-Double fire

04/09/08 178115 Fatal accident on the Bruce Highway at Kybong near Coles Creek - line of truck stuck on the highway. They were too big to turn around, and even if they could they weren't allowed on the side roads to bypass the scene as they were too big. Photo: Brett Wortman/Sunshine Coast Daily

The outbound lane will be closed for several hours

Local Partners